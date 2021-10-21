Officer poses as 15-year-old girl online, Bend man arrested for luring

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Wednesday night after using a social media app to lure a fictitious 15-year-old girl for sex, according to police.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said an officer started an investigation during the day by posing as the girl on the social media platform.

Jaden Rae Charpilloz, 29, started talking with the fictitious girl about having sex with her.

Burleigh said the conversations were sexual in nature and the age of the girl was specifically discussed during the communications.

Around 10 p.m. Charpilloz agreed to meet with the girl to have sex.

The officer provided a location where the two could meet and Charpilloz had arranged to pick up the girl and take her to a local motel.

Several officers were watching the area and contacted Charpilloz when he arrived at the arranged location.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Deschutes County Jail on several charges including online sexual corruption and luring a minor for sexual contact.

Bend Police want to remind parents to stay involved in their children’s digital world, know the apps they are using and have parental controls when possible.

Children should talk with a trusted adult so they understand the online risks, and only chat with people they know, make sure their online accounts are private, and block people they do not know.