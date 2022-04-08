Office of State Fire Marshal extends deadline to nominate for Sparky awards

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Office of State Fire Marshal has extended the timeframe to accept nominees for the 2022 Golden and Silver Sparky awards.

The nomination deadline is now May 1st.

Submit completed forms with an explanation and examples of your nominee’s achievements and contributions to preventing fires and fire losses in Oregon.

The Golden Sparky award recognizes a fire service member for outstanding achievement in fire prevention or public fire safety education.

The Silver Sparky award recognizes a civilian for outstanding achievement in fire prevention or public fire safety education.

Nomination forms are available online on the OSFM website or by submitting nominations to Alison Green at Alison.Green@osp.oregon.gov.