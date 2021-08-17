Off-duty Redmond police officer arrested for DUII after vehicle crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An off-duty Redmond police officer was arrested for DUII Monday evening following a motor vehicle crash near Tumalo, police say.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a non-injury crash in the 65000 block of Cline Falls Rd. at around 6 p.m.

They found 44-year-old Hannah Copeland at the site, and deputies determined she had attempted a U-turn on the road and crashed her 1977 Jeep Wrangler into another car.

Copeland was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

She was arrested, but later released to a third party, according to Sergeant Jayson Janes.

Copeland was issued a citation to appear in court for DUII- Alcohol and Reckless Driving.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office will determine whether further charges are necessary.

The Redmond Police Department confirmed Copeland has been with the department for 21 years.

They declined to comment on the case.