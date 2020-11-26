ODOT warns against parking along Century Drive near Mt. Bachelor

ODOT has issued a warning to folks recreating in the woods near Mt. Bachelor to not park along Century Drive.

Message boards have been posted and parking along OR372 could result in a citation.

Nordic skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers often park along the highway’s shoulder near the ski area’s Sunrise Lodge entrance and near the Dutchman Flat sno-park.

Mt. Bachelor hasn’t opened yet and many folks are hiking up the hill to get some turns in before the season officially starts.

But as more snow falls and the shoulder shrinks, parking along the road poses a safety hazard.

The ski area expects to open Dec. 7th.