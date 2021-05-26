ODOT to host online open house on HWY 97/Baker Road interchange

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The future of transportation infrastructure investment and development in south Bend, and around the U.S. 97/Baker Road Interchange, will be the focus of two upcoming online events hosted by the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Region 4 Office in Bend.

The interchange was constructed in the early 1990s, primarily to serve the sparsely populated rural lands south of Bend.

Since that time, the City of Bend’s population nearly quadrupled, leading to heavier congestion and crashes.

With population growth in the area expected to continue, ODOT planners are preparing an Interchange Area Management Plan (IAMP) to evaluate how the existing US 97/Baker Road interchange operates and to determine what measures are needed to keep it functioning well over the next 20 years.

On Monday, June 7, ODOT will launch an online open house that will give visitors an overview of the IAMP process in a new user-friendly online format the agency is using to reach and engage interested stakeholders in a virtual environment.

The online open house will be live through June 20 so visitors have time to browse the site at their convenience.

On June 9, at 6 p.m., ODOT will host a virtual town hall meeting.

This live event will feature an interactive format, including a presentation by the project team and time to answer participant questions.

Links to the online open house and virtual town hall meeting are posted on the project website and at tinyurl.com/BakerRoadIAMP.

Baker Rd Interchange Area Managament Plan Map

