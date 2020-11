ODOT will close the Old McKenzie Pass Highway/OR 242 for the winter Thursday at dawn.

Snow is predicted in the Oregon Cascades in the next few days, marking the end of the season for the scenic byway near Sisters.

ODOT’s records indicate that the earliest closure of the Old McKenzie Pass Highway happened on October 18, 1996.

The latest closure happened on January 10, 1939.

The road opened for the season in June.