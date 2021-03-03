ODOT to begin Bend Parkway repaving project; overnight detours planned

ODOT on Monday will begin a $7.5 million paving project of more than six miles of the Parkway in Bend.

The project will include night-time single-lane closures on the Parkway and transition to full one-direction closure with signed detours starting March 14.

Construction activity is scheduled to continue through May 15.

Signed detours will redirect traffic to the business route on 3rd Street, which doubles as the U.S. 97 business route.

The project was awarded to Knife River and will include two inches of new pavement the length of the project corridor to address deterioration and rutting.

Additional improvements will include 64 new ADA curb ramps, push-button controllers and other upgrades at pedestrian signal crossings.

Closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday night to Friday morning.

DETOUR ROUTES

Closures will be signed and organized in stages, with southbound closures taking place in Stage 1 as follows:

Southbound Closure #1 – U.S. 97 southbound will be closed from Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All southbound traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business Route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of the U.S. 97 southbound on-ramp at Reed Market.

Southbound Closure #2 – U.S. 97 southbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Road) to Exit 141 (Murphy Road). All southbound traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business Route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured south to Murphy Road where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S.97 by way of the U.S.97 southbound on-ramp at Murphy Road.

Northbound closures will take place in Stage 2, as follows:

Northbound Closure #1 – U.S.97 northbound will be closed from Exit 141 (Murphy Road.) to Exit 139 (Reed Market Road.). All northbound traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business Route (3rd.St.) and will be detoured north to Reed Market Road where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of U.S. 97 northbound on-ramp at Reed Market Road.

Northbound Closure #2 – U.S.97 northbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Road.) to Exit 135B (Empire Ave.). All northbound traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business Route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured north to Empire Ave. where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of U.S. 97 northbound on-ramp at Empire Ave.

SCHEDULE

March 7-12 – Single lane closures Sunday night into Friday morning each night, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

March 15-May 15 – Directional detour Sunday night into Friday morning each night, 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

March 19-22 – Weekend closure with a single lane closed 24 hours a day northbound from Reed Market to Revere Ave., Friday night, 8 p.m. until Monday morning, 6 a.m.

March 26-29 – Weekend closure with a single lane closed 24 hours a day northbound from Reed Market to Revere Ave., Friday night, 8 p.m. until Monday morning, 6 a.m.

For more information and construction updates, please visit the project website.