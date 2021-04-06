ODOT seeks feedback on proposed paved trail connecting Bend-Lava Lands

The Oregon Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide feedback on plans for a paved multi-use trail from south of Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center.

The proposed 6-mile long trail will start south of Bend at the Baker Rd/Knott Road Interchange.

From there it will wind through a forest and old lava flow, terminating at the Lava Lands Visitor Center at Lava Butte.

Along the way, the multi-use trail provides connections to the High Desert Museum, Sun Lava trail system, and Sunriver.

ODOT received federal grants for the planning, design and construction of the trail, which will be ADA accessible.

The trail is a major component of the Lava Lands regional trail system concept, and is expected to serve more than 80,000 visitors a year once it is built.

The Deschutes National Forest currently is preparing an Environmental Analysis (EA) of the proposal, which will also include collecting and reviewing public comments for the portion of the trail within the Forest Service Boundary.

The focus of the feasibility study is to look at trail alignments.

As part of the next phase of the project, ODOT will work with partners including Bend Parks and Recreation District and Deschutes County to look at potential parking facilities in the vicinity of the Baker/Knott Rd.

The public comment period for the Environmental Analysis of the project will be available beginning Thursday.

To help the public better understand this project, ODOT has prepared an online open house website where members of the public can review the feasibility study completed for the project and provide feedback on the alternatives examined.

The open house is located at: https://odotopenhouse.org/openhouse/us97multiusetrailproject.

The site will be open for review and feedback through April 30.