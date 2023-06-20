ODOT opens virtual open house to aid Lava Butte to La Pine path planning

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) virtual open house for the Lava Butte to La Pine path project is now live.

The new path will run parallel to U.S. 97 from Lava Butte to Wickiup Junction.

ODOT is asking for the public to visit the open house and submit feedback about which route the map should take.

The open house will be available through July 17. You can access the open house here.

