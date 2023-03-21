▶️ ODOT meets with Madras community on Earl Street-Colfax Lane project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Transportation began a series of presentations in Madras Monday to share details of a new project with residents.

The $21.5 million project between Earl Street and Colfax Lane will repave portions of Highway 97, build ADA curb ramps, finish sidewalks and upgrade signals.

Additional project components include upgrades and repairs to three bridges within the project area, installation of an enhanced activated bicycle and pedestrian crossing on 4th Street.

ODOT says Monday’s meeting was to gauge how businesses in the areas work so they can plan the construction accordingly.

“So construction on this project really won’t start until the winter of 2025, 2026. But we’re starting the design now and so that’s why we’re reaching out to folks and really hearing what they want for this area and how we can make safety improvements and make it easier to get around it,” said ODOT spokesperson Kacey Davey.

ODOTt plans to meet with the rest of the Madras community to discuss the project before construction begins in the next few years.