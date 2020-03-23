ODOT extends studded tire season to May 1

Drivers in Oregon will have an extra month to remove their studded winter tires.

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced Monday it was extended the deadline to May 1st.

The change is in response to the current public health emergency as the state takes steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to ODOT, winter traction tires with protruding metal studs damage the surface of roads, requiring more frequent and expensive maintenance, and are typically allowed each winter season between Nov. 1 and March 31.

The extension is due to limited business hours and social distancing measures currently in place.

For additional information about the state’s efforts in response to COVID-19, visit the Oregon Health Authority’s website.

For additional information about steps ODOT is taking to slow the spread of the virus, please visit its website.