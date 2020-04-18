ODOT extends studded tire deadline again

You now have until May 15th to remove your studded snow tires.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has extended the deadline for a second time as residents try to work around social distancing efforts and business closures.

Studded tires are allowed in Oregon November 1-March 31, but ODOT extended the deadline to May 1st in response to the continuing public health crisis.

ODOT encourages drivers to have their studded tires removed before May 15 if it can reasonably be done while maintaining social distancing.

For additional information about the state's efforts in response to COVID-19