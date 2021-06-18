ODFW reopens some fish hatcheries after 2020 COVID closures

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Outdoor areas at ODFW’s more than 30 fish hatcheries are back open for visitors.

See a Visitor Guide to hatcheries with tips on what you can see and do at https://myodfw.com/visit-odfw-hatcheries

Most hatcheries are open to visitors from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Hatcheries closed to visitors in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Some areas of hatcheries will remain closed for now including picnic areas, drinking fountains, indoor areas and any outdoor areas with tight quarters that don’t allow for social distancing.

Hatcheries will also remain closed to scheduled tours and large group visits for now.

A few hatcheries remain closed to visitors for other reasons, including Klamath Hatchery in Chiloquin and Rock Creek in Idleyld Park which were damaged in last year’s fires.

Trask River Hatchery in Tillamook is also closed to visitors due to construction but should reopen later in summer.

“We closed hatcheries to visitors to protect our staff as the pandemic started last spring,” said Scott Patterson, ODFW hatchery program manager. “We’re looking forward to seeing visitors back.”

ODFW hatcheries raise an estimated 45 million fish annually.