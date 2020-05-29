▶️ ODF’s Central Oregon District starts fire season June 1

The Oregon Department of Forestry said fire season will officially begin June 1 for all lands within its Central Oregon District Protection Boundary.

The fire season label is not widespread for all of Central Oregon; instead, the declaration only applies to private and public lands protected by ODF. But it’s the first sign that fire season is officially here.

“The declaration of fire season is a heads up that hey, things are starting to dry out,” Christie Shaw, the Public Information Officer for ODF’s Central Oregon District, said. “We’re not seeing those humidity recoveries and fuel moistures coming back.”

Shaw said ODF considers fuel conditions and weather forecasts to decide when fire season will officially start. Right now, Central Oregon is trending toward warm and dry weather.

With the declaration, all open burning within the boundary now requires a permit. Shaw said land owners who burned earlier this spring should check piles to make sure there is no heat or flames.

The restrictions don’t apply to campfires, but ODF encourages safe burning practices. It’s important to ensure a fire is completely out before leaving the area, Shaw said.