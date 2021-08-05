ODF closes Gilchrist, Sun Pass state forests due to extreme fire danger

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Due to extreme fire danger, the Gilchrist and Sun Pass state forests in Klamath County are closed to public entry and use until further notice effective Friday, August 6.

This covers about 98,000 acres of land managed by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Klamath County.

Please note this action currently applies only to the Sun Pass and Gilchrist state forests.

Forest roads are still open for residential traffic, adjacent landowners, and contracted activities.

The closure is necessary due to the current extreme fire conditions that are endangering life, forest resources, and property as well as very limited fire and emergency response resources.

More than half of Klamath County is experiencing exceptional drought, with another 40% experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Rainfall is well below average, with 2021 being the 6th driest year in 127 years.