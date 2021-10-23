ODF calls end to fire season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Forestry signaled an end to the 2021 fire season Saturday on the 16 million acres of forestland it protects.

The wildfire season across ODF’s districts and forest protective associations lasted an average of 131 days.

More than 800,000 acres burned statewide, fewer than last year but still above the 10-year average.

ODF’s Southwest Oregon District, which includes Jackson and Josephine counties, was the first to declare fire season back on May 12 of this year.

The Bootleg Fire in South Central Oregon accounted for about half the acres burned.

For a time, the Bootleg Fire was the largest in the nation and now ranks as the third largest blaze in the state since 1900.

Even as the weather changes, ODF say wildfires can and do occur any time of the year and encourage folks to check with local fire agencies before burning.