by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

On Thursday, the death of a contract firefighter on a fire in Josephine County was confirmed by Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management officials.

ODF says the individual was critically injured after being struck by a tree, before succumbing to injuries at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.

The firefighter’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Additional information will be released as it is confirmed.