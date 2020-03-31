ODE: ‘Strong possibility’ school won’t resume this academic year; announces new online learning guidance

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

The head of Oregon’s Department of Education braced state school leaders on Monday night for the “strong possibility our students may not come back through our school house doors this academic year,” and announced new online learning guidance for districts to follow.

Colt Gill’s message to superintendents and principals came as part of a pep-talk of sorts as they work to implement online learning programs for students and families following Gov. Kate Brown’s order to close schools until April 28th.

Gill’s letter also included new “Distance Learning for All” guidance for districts, including revised language that would make the work essentially “count.” The state also has released a resource for parents.

“We now have a moral imperative to meet the changing nature of the pandemic and evolve our approach to serving our children,” Gill said. “It will not and cannot happen overnight. We need the grace and patience of our state’s leaders, our communities, our families, and our educators as we learn together to move powerfully to ensure care, connection, and continuity of learning happen in entirely new ways for our students.”

School closures nationwide have affected more than 55 million students. Currently, seven states including Arizona, New Mexico and Kansas have shuttered their schools for the remainder of the school year. In Bend-La Pine, the last day of school for the 2019-20 academic year was scheduled for June 11th.

School districts in Central Oregon are rolling out their own online learning programs to give parents and kids the tools necessary to continue some semblance of schooling at home. The ODE has given a new April 13th deadline for districts to have plans in place.

Bend-La Pine Superintendent Shay Mikalson sent a letter to parents Tuesday morning filling them in on the ODE announcement that directs “more substantive, graded, potentially credit-bearing distance education for all students.”

“This shift by the state from ‘supplemental education’ to ‘graded’ is what our students deserve,” he said. “It gives us a pathway that we did not previously have to provide credit for the work they do now, and through the school current year. It provides a path to graduation for our seniors, gives our youngest learners the skills and encouragement they need to advance, and supports all learners with the teaching and learning they need to be successful.”

Mikalson said he expects to get more information on credit delivery in the next few days.

Beginning Wednesday students in Crook County will be receive close to three hours of instruction per day on their digital device with support of their teachers from their classes. (Every student in the district now has a laptop or tablet thanks to a grant from Facebook last week.)

Students can expect virtual instruction in math, English, language arts. At least one high school culinary class instructor plans a live cooking laboratory during which students will cook at home and submit videos of their culinary creations.

The virtual classes will be supported with how-to instructions for students and parents on how to use the technology.

Jason Carr, Crook County’s interim communications director, said the new ODE recommendations don’t change much for students in the district.

“We are in excellent shape as teachers and administrators are already connecting with students and have plans in place to start online instruction tomorrow, April 1st,” he said, adding the biggest unknown for all the districts centered around grading and credits. “Ultimately, online learning now becomes a requirement for students instead of just an option.”

Gill reminded school leaders to take on the effort with “honesty regarding known and unknown challenges” recognizing the fact most Oregon educators have not taught online before; the technology gap between students; the technology gap between families and the varying level of parental involvement necessary for online learning to be successful.

“These are a few of the issues our state and our schools will be working to meet head-on at the same time they are beginning to deliver Distance Learning for All,” he said. “The effort carries its challenges, through them we will center on equity. Our school house doors were open to every single student in our state, and as we shift to Distance Learning for All we must ensure our education services are accessible to every student in our state. We will do all we can to meet the needs and strengths of students with disabilities, emerging bilingual students, talented and gifted students, and students navigating poverty and houselessness.”

Mikalson also acknowledged the challenges and said the district was in a good position to make the shift.

“We are committed and ready to take on this challenge – to turn our traditional brick and mortar education system on its head and temporarily deliver a bit of the classroom experience to you at home or wherever you are,” he said, calling it a herculean task. “We accept it. Today is day one of this new effort.”

Gill said the state recognizes the online learning model will not replace the face-to-face interaction so important to kids. And educators have to understand the struggle many students will have moving forward with this new normal.

“We must be caring, intentional and reaffirm a sense of community and continuity in all our actions,” he said. “We need to be clear-headed regarding the experiences our children will lose over the next two and half months – proms, field trips, graduation and award ceremonies, and simple classroom activities that shape lives.

“The loss of these experiences should not mean students lose the opportunity for connection, belonging and optimism in the future. Every caring adult has a role and responsibility to play in guiding our students through this moment of challenge and uncertainty. It is a time to highlight the assets and resilience we see in our children and let them know how much we value them.”

Gill concluded by saying the challenge presents an opportunity to bring out the best in teachers, students and families.

“Our children and educators deserve more than we can provide right now; we must let this thought drive our innovation and help us strive to overcome disparities and build resilience in our students and educators,” he said. “This effort will call on all our creativity and talents as well as deep partnership with families to reach all students to provide care, connection, and continuity of learning.”