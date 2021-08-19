ODE partners with Google to offer free teacher training, certifications

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Department of Education announced Thursday they’re partnering with Google to offer free professional training and certifications to Oregon public school teachers.

Those who successfully apply for the program can avail of courses for the Google for Education Level 1 Certiﬁ cation.

“We’re excited to welcome back all Oregon students this fall, and digital learning is now an even larger part of our education system,” ODE Digital Innovations Lead Carla Wade said.

“At no cost to teachers, this training can increase their effectiveness at using online tools in the classroom, improving learning outcomes and saving time.”

The Google for Education training program is meant to help Oregon teachers use the latest classroom management platforms to create meaningful experiences for students.

“I use all the different collaboration and communication components of Google Workspace for Education in my daily work with colleagues,” Portland Public Schools Technology Integration Specialist Melissa Lim said.

Lim has attained Google for Education Level 1 Certification.

“The training offers a great opportunity for professional development, and helps teachers integrate the technology in our classrooms,” she added.

Level 1 Certification areas of study include:

Latest features of Google Classroom and all applicable tools from Google Workspace

Workflow efficiency and the creation of paperless classrooms

Growing data and feedback collection from students and colleagues

Connecting and collaborating with educators around the globe

Building students’ digital literacy

“Teachers in Oregon and around the country have excelled in the face of incredible challenges this last year,” said Regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs in Oregon Kate Franko.

“We hope this training opportunity provides teachers with new tools that can make their work easier and even more impactful.”

K-12 public school teachers can apply by Sept. 15., and ODE will select final candidates after a brief assessment.