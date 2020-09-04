ODE, OHA warn parents against potential COVID spread through ‘learning pods’

Oregon health and education leaders on Friday asked families to think twice before setting up neighborhood learning pods, saying it could spread COVID-19 and, ultimately, keep kids from returning to the classroom.

“Multi-family learning groups may slow the process of returning to school by creating more opportunities for spread among students and families,” said ODE Director Colt Gill. “These groups also risk leaving out students who are already underserved by our school system. I deeply hope that as students and parents grapple with multi-family learning, they take into account the health and equity implications of these gatherings.”

As school districts across the state begin the year with online instruction, many parents have been working together to set up smaller learning pods for their kids.

The learning pods or “micro-schools” allow parents to co-op child care and educational resources as they navigate the uncertainties of the online learning experience.

In a news release Friday, the ODE warned “as families choose to come together either informally or through community organizations, COVID-19 is more likely to spread and could lengthen the time before schools can return to in-person instruction. Even a small group of people can lead to a large number of cases.”

“The longer it takes for all schools to resume in-person instruction, the greater the possibility that gaps will widen for families in rural communities and communities of color,” Gill said.

The Oregon Health Authority is reminding families that it continues to be important to limit or avoid gatherings, to wear face coverings when outside the home, and to make efforts to reduce exposure to people outside the household, even in stable group settings.

In-person learning groups that neglect to follow these public health guidelines increase the likelihood of the spread of COVID-19.

“Oregonians coming together for any purpose, including learning, need to continue to be cautious,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D., M.S.Ed., state health officer and state epidemiologist. “Coming together in any group, even small groups to facilitate learning, brings additional risk. Many outbreaks in Oregon have been traced to multi-family gatherings of various types.”

The ODE said families still have options

Schools can offer limited in-person instruction in accordance with the Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance.

It is also important to note that child care is not operating as business as usual.

Providers must follow strict safety and health guidelines to help control spread of the virus to families, children and staff. If multiple families decide to form a learning group and a parent isn’t present, ELD has advised on what constitutes regulated child care to protect the safety of children and families.

This includes performing a background check on caregivers, ensuring they are CPR and First Aid trained, along with other protocols such as daily health checks, increasing cleaning, and wearing face coverings.

“We want to support parents during this difficult time, and understand child care is both a critical need and hard to find,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon. “Our solutions to this challenge must recognize that the regulations we have in place are working to make child care safe to use during this pandemic, and prevent community spread of the virus. The regulations are more important than ever as we work together to make it safe for children to return to school.”