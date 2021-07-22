ODE, OHA ‘strongly advise’ unvaccinated students, staff wear masks this fall

by Ted Taylor

The Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health Authority on Thursday said they “still strongly advise” unvaccinated students and staff wear masks indoors this fall when school resumes across the state.

But the education department maintains that it will empower districts to make their own decisions regarding COVID-19 protocols for the coming school year.

The language was among several updates to the “Resiliency Framework” the education department revealed in late June.

Bend-La Pine Schools still hasn’t announced whether it will require masks when students return this fall.

Officials have said they were looking for guidance from local and state health leaders and expected to make a decision on August 10th.

The Redmond School District, however, announced earlier this month that it will not require masks.

And Thursday’s announcement from the ODE won’t change that, said Superintendent Charan Cline.

“While the Redmond School District is not requiring masks, in accordance with the Oregon Health Authority we strongly encourage anyone who would like to wear one to do so, and recommend them for those not yet vaccinated,” he said.

In Jefferson County, district spokesman Joseph Prechtl said they expected to make a decision next week.

“The district is going over the latest guidance from ODE just released today,” he said in an email. “At this time, no decision has been made if masks will be required or not.”

The Crook County School District on Thursday issued its plan for the 2021-22 school year and will not require masks for students or staff.

Masks still will be required on school buses statewide, per guidelines from the CDC.

The ODE also announced relaxed guidance on quarantining in line with the CDC.

Those who are fully vaccinated and don’t have COVID symptoms won’t need to quarantine or get tested after exposure to someone diagnosed with COVID.

This will allow more kids to remain in class or continue with sports and extracurricular activities after potential exposure.

But since children under 12 can’t yet get vaccinated, the guidance really only applies to middle and high schoolers who have been vaccinated.

COVID exposures at the elementary school level could still force class quarantines and a temporary return to online learning.

This is a developing story.

The updates to the Resiliency Framework as of July 22, 2021 are identified by green text in the document itself and include: