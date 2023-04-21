Crook County fish passage project gets $400,000 boost from Biden admin.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A project in Crook County that aims to improve habitat for salmon and steelhead while providing public access for fishing and recreation is getting a financial boost from the Biden administration.

The Ochoco Preserve Restoration – Phase 2 is getting $400,000 courtesy of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the restored channel “will mitigate climate impacts to the surrounding community such as flooding and water temperature.”

It’s one of 39 fish passage projects in 22 states splitting $35 million.

Oregon is also getting another $1.6 million total for projects in Benton, Douglas and Lane counties.