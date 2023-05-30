Engine puts out one of multiple unattended campfires in Ochoco Nat’l Forest

The Ochoco National Forest said its field rangers spent a lot of time Monday putting out multiple abandoned campfires. They want to remind everyone that we are now in fire season and that it’s vital to make sure campfires are full out before leaving them.

The Forest Service said on Facebook that one fire in particular still had flames coming from it when the rangers arrived. And while field rangers typically carry water to cool abandoned campfires, this one required an engine to be called in to put the fire and make sure it was cold to the touch when they left it.

“Our firefighters are already starting to pick up. lightning caused starts from recent storms. Let’s not get complacent just because we have full reservoirs and green grass,” the Forest Service said.

