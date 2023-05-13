▶️ Some Ochoco National Forest campgrounds, day-use sites raising fees

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Expect to pay a little more for some campgrounds and day-use sites in the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River National Grassland.

Fees are going up at locations that are operated by a concessionaire AuDi Campground Services, Inc.

Here is the list and how much the fees are changing.

Haystack : $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $50 weekday group site/$75 weekends. $7 day use

: $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $50 weekday group site/$75 weekends. $7 day use Skull Hollow : $15 single campsite/ $7 extra vehicle fee. $30 Double campsite.

: $15 single campsite/ $7 extra vehicle fee. $30 Double campsite. Wildcat : $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $50 group site.

: $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $50 group site. Ochoco Forest Campground : $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee.

: $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. Ochoco Pavilion : $125 weekdays / $200 weekends

: $125 weekdays / $200 weekends Ochoco Divide : $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $50 group site.

: $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $50 group site. Walton Lake : $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $75 weekdays / $125 weekends group site. $7 day use

: $20 single campsite/ $10 extra vehicle fee. $75 weekdays / $125 weekends group site. $7 day use Season Day Use Pass : $70 full season, $45 after July 1st.

“This is one of those things where it’s maybe a little bit of a tough pill to swallow right now, but you’re going to really see that fee increase in an improved visitor experience this summer,” said Kassidy Kern, Ochoco National Forest Public Affairs Officer.

If you already made reservations before these changes, those 2022 prices will be honored.

The National Forest Service says the fee hikes will offset the rising costs of supplies and labor to staff and maintain these campgrounds.

Seventeen campgrounds on the Ochoco National Forest will remain free for public use. Fees will remain unchanged for the remaining four campgrounds (Deep Creek, Sugar Creek, Wolf Creek and Antelope Reservoir) that are managed by the Forest Service.