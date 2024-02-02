Reward to find whoever shot, killed wild black horse in Crook County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC) announced Thursday it is offering a $5,000 reward to help find whoever shot and killed a federally protected wild horse from the Big Summit Wild Horse Territory in the Ochoco National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service said on Jan. 25 that the black horse was shot twice in the abdomen on Forest Road 22 near Walton Lake sometime within the previous 7-to-10 days.

AWHC Executive Director Suzanne Roy called the killing violent and senseless.

“Shooting these protected animals is a federal crime and we stand ready to assist the USFS in any way possible to hold the perpetrators accountable under the full force of the law,” Roy said in a statement.

“The Central Oregon Wild Horse Coalition has long advocated for the protection and conservation of the Ochoco Forest wild horses and is deeply disturbed by the recent slaying,” said coalition president and founder Gayle Hunt. “We are profoundly grateful to the American Wild Horse Campaign for offering this reward in the pursuit of justice for this beloved wild horse.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ochoco National Forest at 541-416-6500.

Additionally, AWHC is calling for the implementation of a federal task force to investigate a concerning rise in wild horse and burro slayings.