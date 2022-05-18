by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A section of Forest Service Road 42 in the Ochoco National Forest east of Prineville will be closing for about six months for major repairs and repaving, the forest service announced Wednesday. That closure will begin as soon as Monday.

The road needs a new asphalt base then needs to be repaved.

The closure extends from the intersection with Forest Service Road (FSR) 4210 to the intersection of FSR 30. A detour will be set up on FSR 4210 to FSR 22 along the north end of Big Summit Prairie and along FSR 3010 and FS 30. The forest service said the detours will be well signed.

SEE ALSO: Deschutes, Jefferson county road projects: May 16-20

Drivers should prepare for the detour routes to include single-lane roads with pullouts, aggregate and native services and steeper grades, the forest service said. That means larger vehicles may not be able to handle these routes due to narrower roads and turning radious.

The Post-Paulina Highway can also be used to access the eastern part of the Ochoco National Forest, the forest service said.

Another road project may affect drivers on another section of FSR 42 near the Ochoco Ranger Station. The asphalt needs to be patched between the Ranger Station and FSR 4210 from now through the summer, periodically. Flaggers will be limiting traffic to a single lane.

The repair work is being paid for with funds from the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act, the forest service said.