▶️ Ochoco National Forest gets funding boost to fight invasive species

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grasslands will be among the recipients of U.S. Forest Service funding to fight invasive species.

USFS is awarding more than $900,000 to fight invasive species in Oregon and Washington. The funding will support projects to detect, prevent, eradicate, and research invasive species that threaten forests.

Most of the money — $775,000 — goes to monitoring and control in the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grasslands, Malheur, and Siuslaw and the following Washington National Forests: Mt Baker Snoqualmie and Olympic.

USFS says another $133,000 will go to the Washington Invasive Species Council to partner with tribal, federal, state, and local governments and non-profits.

