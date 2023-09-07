▶️ Ochoco National Forest gets funding boost to fight invasive species

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Thursday, September 7th 2023

The Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grasslands will be among the recipients of U.S. Forest Service funding to fight invasive species.

USFS is awarding more than $900,000 to fight invasive species in Oregon and Washington. The funding will support projects to detect, prevent, eradicate, and research invasive species that threaten forests.

Most of the money — $775,000 — goes to monitoring and control in the Ochoco National Forest and Crooked River Grasslands, Malheur, and Siuslaw and the following Washington National Forests: Mt Baker Snoqualmie and Olympic.

USFS says another $133,000 will go to the Washington Invasive Species Council to partner with tribal, federal, state, and local governments and non-profits.

