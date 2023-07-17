Escaped campfire blamed for fire in Ochoco National Forest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A campfire that escaped the fire ring led to a roughly quarter-acre fire in the Ochoco National Forest Sunday.

Central Oregon Fire Info said the fire was reported about a mile northwest of Lookout Mountain Trailhead along Forest Service Road 42 Sunday morning.

Firefighters kept it to about 0.2 acres. The cause was determined to be an escaped campfire.

Fire officials remind people that if they start a campfire, make sure it is dead out before leaving. That means making sure it’s cold to touch.