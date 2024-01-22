▶️ Community shows support for Bend family of five killed in a crash

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fundraiser held on Sunday for the Bend family of five killed in a crash on Highway 97 last week brings the Central Oregon community together.

The Masonic Lodge in Bend was packed with hundreds of people and even more lined up in the parking lot waiting to show their support.

Funds for the Ochoa Saldana family were raised through generous donors who provided prizes for the raffle and set up tables with food and beverages for purchase.

Donations for the family are still being accepted through their GoFundMe page.

The money is to cover the transport of the bodies for burial and to help cover the medical costs of the 11-year-old girl who survived but was left with significant injuries.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened last Wednesday morning about two miles north of the Highway 58 interchange. The SUV the Ochoas were in slid into the opposing lanes and hit a semi truck coming the other way.

The front passenger side of the Pacifica reportedly collided with the Peterbilt, doing significant damage and sending the SUV spinning across the northbound lane.

Juan Ochoa Bravo, 39; Eve Saldana Alcantar, 37; Erik Ochoa Saldana, 18 were killed along with a 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, OSP said.

The Bend-La Pine School District confirmed a 2023 Bend High School graduate and a 9th grader at Caldera High School were among those killed. The 11-year-old is a 5th grader at Bear Creek Elementary.