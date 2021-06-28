Latino Community Association receives $30,000 to bring on additional staff

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Oregon Community Foundation is helping meet the needs of immigrant Latino residents in Bend and the surrounding region with a $30,000 grant to enable the Latino Community Association to hire additional staff.

Right now, two primary employees, a part-time contract worker and several volunteers work to respond to requests for help at the LCA’s Bend office. The phone never stops ringing, according to the client services manager, Milagros Aparicio.

With this grant and other contributions, LCA will hire a long-time volunteer, Erika Ortiz, to join their team as a full-time administrative assistant. The grant will also help leverage funding to hire a program support specialist.

“Demands for services in Bend outweigh our capacity to manage the need,” LCA wrote in its grant application. “We are stretched thin.” This grant will immediately increase LCA’s staff capacity.

Among its services, LCA offers English and computer classes, help finding employment, document translation, citizenship assistance, consults with immigration attorneys, youth activities, support for people exposed to COVID-19, and vaccination and dental clinics.