Obsidian Middle School secure after lockdown; no credible threats found

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Obsidian Middle School in Redmond was placed on lockdown for about an hour Wednesday, but officials said there were no credible threats to the school.

“The building is secure and police are on scene,” the district posted to its Facebook page around 12:30 p.m.

Just after 1 p.m., district spokeswoman Sheila Miller said students were being released from the school (as part of the regular early-release Wednesday.)

After-school activities will take place as normal.

In a statement at 2 p.m., the district said the lockdown happened around 11:30 a.m. “out of an abundance of caution after staff received a report of a student on campus talking about having a gun.”

Redmond Police, aided by school staff, conducted a thorough sweep of the building and spoke to students who may have known about the reported weapon on campus. No evidence of a firearm on campus was found.

During a lockdown, school and classroom doors are locked, lights are turned off and students are asked to stay quiet while police assess the threat.

“Lockdowns can be traumatic for students and staff, and we will have additional counseling resources available at school tomorrow,” Miller said. “We appreciate how responsive and attentive to safety our students and staff were during this event, and continue to encourage anyone who notices suspicious behavior to share their concerns with a trusted adult.”

No arrests were made. There are no injuries, and all students and staff are safe.