by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Bend is known for its many breweries. Some have been around for just a few years while others have been around for decades.

Oblivion Brewing Co. is celebrating 10 years in Central Oregon this summer. Emily Kirk recently got to join in on the brewing process and taste a specialty beer being released at their anniversary party.

MORE TASTE THIS!

Taste This! Moose Sisters

Taste This! Altitude Beverages

Taste This! Olive Oils with Newport Avenue Market

Taste This! Bohemian Roastery

Taste This! Twin Lakes Resort