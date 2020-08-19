Obama, in scathing Trump rebuke, warns democracy on the line

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barack Obama will issue a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump in Wednesday’s Democratic Party convention.

According to excerpts of Obama’s speech, he will accuse Trump of unleashing America’s “worst impulses” and treating the presidency as a reality show “to get the attention he craves.”

The former president also puts the stakes in the November election in stark terms, warning that the future of American democracy is on the line in the race between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Obama’s address comes two days after his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, headlined the Democratic convention.