Report: Hundreds of law enforcement, elected leaders on Oath Keepers roster

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies.
Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.
Judge nixes Oath Keepers leader’s bid to delay Jan. 6 trial
The high-profile seditious conspiracy trial for the leader of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group will begin later his month after a judge rejected a last-minute bid by Stewart Rhodes to replace his lawyers and delay his case.
Rhodes said in court papers this week there had been a “breakdown” in communication between him and his two lawyers, and he claimed his team wasn’t defending him forcefully enough.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said Rhodes’ suggestion that his lawyers weren’t providing effective counsel appears to be “complete and utter nonsense.”
The judge also questioned why concerns about the defense lawyers were surfacing for the first time just weeks before trial.