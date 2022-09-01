▶️ Destination Oregon: Oaks Amusement Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Did you know that one of America’s oldest amusement parks is right here in Oregon? Oaks Amusement Park in southeast Portland opened in 1905 and it’s still in full swing today with rides and games for the whole family to enjoy.

It sits on the bank of the Willamette River in the Sellwood Westmoreland area.

It’s got many of the traditional rides and games you’d find at the county fair. It also has a 1912 hand-carved carousel.

