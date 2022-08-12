Wildland firefighter killed by falling tree on Oregon blaze

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter who was hit by a falling tree while battling a wildfire near Oakridge, Oregon has died of his injuries.

Authorities said Thursday that Collin Hagan, who was with the Craig Interagency Hot Shots from Colorado, died Wednesday while working on the Big Swamp fire in the Willamette National Forest.

The 27-year-old firefighter was from Michigan.

The Big Swamp fire was started by a lightning strike on Monday and fire crews have kept it to about two-tenths of a square mile in size.

RELATED: Detroit’s recovery 2 years after wildfires

RELATED: ‘Big responsibility’: An inside look into slowing wildfires with air tankers