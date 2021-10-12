NYT Columnist forms committee for Oregon gubernatorial run

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof after months of public exploration has taken a step toward running for Oregon governor by forming a political action committee.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Kristof officially filled the committee paperwork Tuesday.

That allows him to raise money and hire staff ahead of an official announcement of his candidacy.

Political consultant Carol Butler has been working with Kristof as a volunteer as he considers a race and she somewhat downplayed the significance of the filing, saying it would allow him to continue exploring the idea.