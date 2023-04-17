by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson was shot and killed on Saturday night after being dispatched to a call of concern regarding a violent individual damaging property and threatening others near a residence in Nyssa, Oregon, according to Oregon State Police.

The Malheur County District Attorney David Goldthorpe said in the process of responding, Officer Johnson learned the suspect, Rene Castro, had fled in a car and began pursuing him through the city.

Castro seemed stop at a residence at the corner of Locust and 3rd Street, and Officer Johnson pulled off of the road as well.

Goldthorpe explained that immediately after stopping, an armed subject, believed by Malheur County to be Castro, began shooting at Officer Johnson, who was fatally hit.

Castro ran from the scene. When EMTs and Malheur County Sheriff’s department arrived, Officer Johnson was deceased.

The Oregon State Police are heading the investigation, with help from the Malheur County Sheriff, Ontario Police, and other police agencies from various departments in Idaho to La Grande, including Federal authorities.

If you any information about Rene Castro’s location, Goldthorpe asks that you call Malheur County Dispatch at 541-473-5125.