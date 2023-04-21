Celebration of Life Saturday for Eastern Oregon police officer killed on duty

by The Associated Press

The public is invited to attend a Celebration of Life Saturday morning for a Nyssa, Oregon, reserve police officer who was killed in the line of duty last weekend.

Corporal Joseph “JJ” Johnson, 43, was fatally shot after a car chase. Authorities say he was unable to return fire before he died last Saturday night. The suspect fled, and Johnson was found dead in his car when sheriff’s officers and medical workers arrived. The suspect was later arrested.

Here is more information from Oregon State Police:

The Celebration of Life Saturday will be 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Mountain at the Nyssa High School, 824 Adrian Blvd, Nyssa, Oregon.

Seating in the auditorium is limited; the adjacent high school gymnasium will be open with a livestream feed to accommodate an overflow of up to 5,000 people.

An emergency vehicle procession from the John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium (Ontario) to the Nyssa High School will precede the service at 9:00 A.M. (MOUNTAIN TIME). The public is invited to watch the procession but asked to observe from safe spaces. The procession route will travel around Treasure Valley Ball Park, west on SW 18th Ave, and south on Hwy 201 to Nyssa High School.

Prior to the emergency vehicle procession, Park Blvd, SW 14th, and SW 11th in Ontario and Adrian Blvd. in Nyssa will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Public parking will be in front of Nyssa Elementary School and the surrounding neighborhood.

Law enforcement parking will be at Nyssa High School, Nyssa Middle School, and across the street from the high school in dirt rodeo grounds lot. Nyssa High School’s main parking lot will only be available to emergency vehicles taking part in the procession.

The family requests their privacy be respected and does not wish to provide statements to the media at this time.

The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed at https://www.kivitv.com/live and www.KTVB.com.

If members of the public wish to donate to support the Johnson family, they may do so through the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. Donations may be made in person at any US Bank location or online at bit.ly/support-johnson-family. 100% of donations collected by the Foundation during this time will be given to the Johnson family.