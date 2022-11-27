▶️ VIDEO: NYPD, Samaritan rescue man from subway tracks as train approaches

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

(Editor’s note: The first minute of the video above is silent. This is how it was provided to us.)

Police officers and a Good Samaritan in New York City rescued a man fell onto the city’s subway tracks on Thursday, police said.

Bodycam video released by the NYPD shows the officers rushing across the street, down to the subway platform, and finding the victim on the track.

They go down onto the tracks to assist another rider, who was attempting to get the man off the tracks. Together with the Good Samaritan and police were able to lift the 40-year-old man back to the platform as the Uptown 6 train approached, the footage shows.

NYPD said on Facebook that the man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

