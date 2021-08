NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

It is the first big city in the U.S. to impose such restrictions.

“The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you’re vaccinated,” de Blasio said. “The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time. If we’re going to stop the Delta variant, the time is now. And that means getting vaccinated right now.”

The Democrat said some details of how the program will work still need to be worked out.

The policy will go into effect on Aug. 16 but inspections and enforcement won’t begin until Sept. 13, the week that the city’s public schools reopen for the fall.

It s the most aggressive step the city has taken yet to curb a surge in cases caused by the Delta variant.

Data shows that about 66% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated.