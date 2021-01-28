▶️ NW Redmond home catches fire; pets perish

Redmond Fire & Rescue arrived at a northwest Redmond home to find it engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon.

The entire front of the home was on fire when units responded.

Deputy Fire Marshall, Clara Butler, said crews initially found a working fire in the single story, single family home.

Heavy fire conditions were reported throughout the house.

The home damage is being estimated as a total loss.

Redmond Fire & Rescue said the owner had already left the home; however, several pets did not survive the fire.

14 firefighters responded to the blaze.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Crews were also assisted by the Redmond Police Department, Oregon State Police, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Chaplaincy, Pacific Power and Cascade Natural Gas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.