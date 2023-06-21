Bend nurses vote to ratify 3.5-year contract with St. Charles

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nurses at St. Charles in Bend voted to ratify and approve a 3.5-year contract, the hospital and Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) said Tuesday in a joint statement. The new contract makes nurses at St. Charles the highest paid in the state.

Below are the new details of the contract:

July 2023: $5 per hour increase (this is in addition to a $5 per hour increase given in March of 2023)

July 2024: 4% increase

July 2025: 4% increase

January 2026: 4% increase

Iman Simmons, Chief Operations Officer at St. Charles said he’s optimistic about the future with a contract secured.

“Today is a positive step forward, for St. Charles nurses and for the health system as a whole. We believe this contract will go far to secure the goal we share with our nurses – to recruit and retain more qualified RNs, which has been increasingly challenging during a nationwide nursing shortage,” said Simmons. “We are optimistic about the future of the health system and for our ability to move forward in partnership with the Bend ONA.”

Earlier this month, nurses threatened to strike if a contract deal was not reached by June 12. It came after months of negotiating and public displays of frustration from ONA. Nurses had claimed that compensation affected the recruitment and retention of nurses, saying wages did not meet Bend’s cost of living.

A tentative deal between St. Charles and ONA was initially reached on June 8.

