Numerous fires started after thunderstorms and lightning move through C.O.

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

18 new fires were being responded to Wednesday evening after lightning caused several new blazes to start across the High Desert.

Wrentham Market Fire:

Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch said the largest of the fires crews tackled over the past 24 hours is the 10,000 acre Wrentham Market Fire burning east of Dufur in Wasco County.

That fire was reported June 29 in the afternoon on unprotected lands in the Columbia Rural Fire Protection District; it is currently threatening about 20 structures and is mostly burning through wheat and brush towards the Deschutes River.

Level 3 evacuation notices were given to about 70-100 people.

Rattlesnake Fire:

Another fire has burned about 1,500 acres so far on Prineville Bureau of Land Management lands near the Deschutes River and Highway 97 and is at 0% containment.

The Rattlesnake Fire burned about 100 acres on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation before jumping the Deschutes and spreading into Prineville BLM.

Four large air tankers, two single engine air tankers and a heavy helicopter were responding Wednesday evening along with the Central Oregon Rappellers and Redmond Hotshots.

Ryegrass Fire:

A new fire burning east of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway is estimated at 100 acres.

A hotshot crew and three engines were working the Ryegrass Fire, which is estimated at 0% containment.

Incident #460:

Firefighters are also responding to a new incident (#460) near Pringle Falls Campground northwest of La Pine on the Deschutes National Forest.

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District is engaged in structure protection while Forest Service engines and crews work to contain the fire.

There is no estimate on size or containment.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit centraloregonfire.org or twitter.com/CentralORFire.