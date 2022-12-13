▶️ November inflation: How much more you’re paying for food than a year ago

Tuesday, December 13th 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.

Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down sharply from 7.7% in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June.

It was the fifth straight slowdown. Measured from month to month, which gives a more up-to-minute snapshot, the consumer price index inched up just 0.1%.

All told, the latest figures provided the strongest evidence to date that inflation in the United States is steadily slowing from the price acceleration that first struck about 18 months ago.

Expenditure category Unadjusted percent change
Nov.
2021-
Nov.
2022		 Oct.
2022-
Nov.
2022

All items

 7.1 -0.1

Food

 10.6 0.2

Food at home

 12.0 0.0

Cereals and bakery products

 16.4 0.8

Cereals and cereal products

 16.6 0.5

Flour and prepared flour mixes

 24.9 -1.0

Breakfast cereal(1)

 13.3 0.4

Rice, pasta, cornmeal

 16.8 1.2

Rice(1)(2)(3)

 14.1 0.8

Bakery products(1)

 16.3 1.0

Bread(1)(2)

 15.7 2.0

White bread(1)(3)

 15.5 1.7

Bread other than white(1)(3)

 15.5 2.3

Fresh biscuits, rolls, muffins(2)

 14.8 2.3

Cakes, cupcakes, and cookies(1)

 17.6 1.3

Cookies(1)(3)

 19.2 1.5

Fresh cakes and cupcakes(1)(3)

 14.4 1.5

Other bakery products

 16.5 -0.7

Fresh sweetrolls, coffeecakes, doughnuts(1)(3)

 9.5 -0.3

Crackers, bread, and cracker products(3)

 19.9 -1.3

Frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts, turnovers(1)(3)

 19.4 -0.4

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

 6.8 -0.6

Meats, poultry, and fish

 4.3 -0.8

Meats

 1.1 -1.0

Beef and veal

 -5.2 -1.1

Uncooked ground beef(1)

 -1.0 -0.9

Uncooked beef roasts(1)(2)

 -8.1 -1.3

Uncooked beef steaks(2)

 -7.4 -1.2

Uncooked other beef and veal(1)(2)

 -7.2 -1.5

Pork

 1.2 -2.0

Bacon, breakfast sausage, and related products(2)

 2.2 -2.6

Bacon and related products(3)

 -1.1 -2.5

Breakfast sausage and related products(2)(3)

 7.7 -2.8

Ham

 7.8 -3.0

Ham, excluding canned(3)

 7.6 -2.9

Pork chops(1)

 1.6 1.1

Other pork including roasts, steaks, and ribs(2)

 -5.1 -2.0

Other meats

 16.2 0.6

Frankfurters(3)

 13.4 0.7

Lunchmeats(1)(2)(3)

 18.4 0.4

Poultry(1)

 13.1 -0.8

Chicken(1)(2)

 12.0 -0.8

Fresh whole chicken(1)(3)

 13.7 0.5

Fresh and frozen chicken parts(1)(3)

 11.6 -1.3

Other uncooked poultry including turkey(2)

 17.9 -1.0

Fish and seafood

 6.5 0.2

Fresh fish and seafood(1)(2)

 5.4 -1.4

Processed fish and seafood(2)

 7.7 1.8

Shelf stable fish and seafood(3)

 6.6 1.8

Frozen fish and seafood(3)

 8.8 2.0

Eggs(1)

 49.1 2.3

Dairy and related products

 16.4 0.7

Milk(2)

 14.7 1.1

Fresh whole milk(3)

 13.1 1.4

Fresh milk other than whole(2)(3)

 15.6 1.0

Cheese and related products(1)

 12.4 0.0

Ice cream and related products

 17.5 1.9

Other dairy and related products(1)(2)

 22.4 0.6

Fruits and vegetables

 9.7 0.4

Fresh fruits and vegetables

 8.0 0.8

Fresh fruits

 6.6 0.8

Apples

 7.4 0.6

Bananas(1)

 3.8 0.5

Citrus fruits(2)

 9.5 -1.1

Oranges, including tangerines(3)

 12.4 -1.7

Other fresh fruits(2)

 5.5 2.2

Fresh vegetables

 9.6 0.8

Potatoes

 16.2 -8.4

Lettuce(1)

 19.8 8.9

Tomatoes

 3.6 5.0

Other fresh vegetables

 7.4 0.6

Processed fruits and vegetables(2)

 15.8 -0.8

Canned fruits and vegetables(2)

 18.4 -1.5

Canned fruits(2)(3)

 20.9 -0.7

Canned vegetables(2)(3)

 16.2 -2.1

Frozen fruits and vegetables(2)

 14.9 0.4

Frozen vegetables(3)

 18.3 0.7

Other processed fruits and vegetables including dried(2)

 10.4 -1.0

Dried beans, peas, and lentils(1)(2)(3)

 7.8 -0.7

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

 13.2 -0.3

Juices and nonalcoholic drinks(2)

 12.9 -0.5

Carbonated drinks

 12.8 -1.4

Frozen noncarbonated juices and drinks(1)(2)

 7.3 1.7

Nonfrozen noncarbonated juices and drinks(2)

 13.2 0.2

Beverage materials including coffee and tea(2)

 13.7 0.1

Coffee

 14.6 -0.5

Roasted coffee(3)

 15.2 -1.1

Instant coffee(1)(3)

 13.9 2.0

Other beverage materials including tea(1)(2)

 12.1 1.2

Other food at home

 13.9 -0.5

Sugar and sweets(1)

 13.1 -0.3

Sugar and sugar substitutes

 14.1 -1.5

Candy and chewing gum(1)(2)

 12.9 0.3

Other sweets(2)

 12.7 -1.3

Fats and oils

 21.8 -1.5

Butter and margarine(2)

 34.2 -2.5

Butter(3)

 27.0 -3.5

Margarine(1)(3)

 47.4 -2.3

Salad dressing(2)

 19.9 0.3

Other fats and oils including peanut butter(2)

 15.2 -1.8

Peanut butter(1)(2)(3)

 5.7 -1.6

Other foods

 12.9 -0.3

Soups

 15.0 -3.1

Frozen and freeze dried prepared foods

 14.0 -0.6

Snacks(1)

 11.1 -0.8

Spices, seasonings, condiments, sauces

 11.1 -1.0

Salt and other seasonings and spices(2)(3)

 6.9 -1.4

Olives, pickles, relishes(1)(2)(3)

 16.1 0.8

Sauces and gravies(2)(3)

 13.7 -1.1

Other condiments(3)

 5.2 -2.8

Baby food(1)(2)

 10.9 0.3

Other miscellaneous foods(2)

 14.6 0.9

Prepared salads(3)(4)

 9.5 1.1

Food away from home(1)

 8.5 0.5

Full service meals and snacks(1)(2)

 9.0 0.4

Limited service meals and snacks(1)(2)

 6.7 0.6

Food at employee sites and schools(1)(2)

 110.1 1.7

Food at elementary and secondary schools(1)(3)(5)

 254.1  

Food from vending machines and mobile vendors(1)(2)

 11.5 0.5

Other food away from home(1)(2)

 5.5 0.0
 

Energy

 13.1 -2.5

Energy commodities

 12.2 -3.2

Fuel oil and other fuels

 41.7 1.1

Fuel oil(1)

 65.7 1.7

Propane, kerosene, and firewood(6)

 3.8 -0.5

Motor fuel

 10.8 -3.5

Gasoline (all types)

 10.1 -3.6

Gasoline, unleaded regular(3)

 9.8 -3.6

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade(3)(7)

 10.7 -3.3

Gasoline, unleaded premium(3)

 12.4 -4.3

Other motor fuels(1)(2)

 43.3 2.3

Energy services

 14.2 -1.5

Electricity

 13.7 -1.2

Utility (piped) gas service

 15.5 -2.2
 

All items less food and energy

 6.0 0.1

Commodities less food and energy commodities

 3.7 -0.8

Household furnishings and supplies(8)

 8.3 -0.2

Window and floor coverings and other linens(1)(2)

 5.6 -1.8

Floor coverings(1)(2)

 10.2 0.6

Window coverings(1)(2)

 2.4 -1.4

Other linens(1)(2)

 5.0 -2.8

Furniture and bedding(1)

 6.8 -0.8

Bedroom furniture(1)

 2.8 -0.5

Living room, kitchen, and dining room furniture(1)(2)

 10.3 -0.3

Other furniture(2)

 5.0 -2.8

Appliances(2)

 1.7 -0.5

Major appliances(2)

 -1.0 -1.4

Laundry equipment(1)(3)

 0.1 -2.7

Other appliances(1)(2)

 2.9 -0.1

Other household equipment and furnishings(2)

 5.5 -1.3

Clocks, lamps, and decorator items(1)

 5.8 -1.2

Indoor plants and flowers(9)

 6.5 0.7

Dishes and flatware(1)(2)

 8.5 -3.6

Nonelectric cookware and tableware(1)(2)

 0.8 -2.6

Tools, hardware, outdoor equipment and supplies(2)

 10.0 0.8

Tools, hardware and supplies(1)(2)

 12.8 -0.8

Outdoor equipment and supplies(2)

 8.4 1.7

Housekeeping supplies(1)

 12.4 0.6

Household cleaning products(1)(2)

 11.7 0.2

Household paper products(1)(2)

 14.1 2.2

Miscellaneous household products(1)(2)

 11.9 0.1

Apparel

 3.6 -2.1

Men’s and boys’ apparel

 1.3 -1.5

Men’s apparel

 2.3 -1.3

Men’s suits, sport coats, and outerwear

 6.3 -0.1

Men’s underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and accessories(1)

 0.8 -1.1

Men’s shirts and sweaters(2)

 2.5 -1.3

Men’s pants and shorts

 1.5 -2.2

Boys’ apparel

 -1.7 -2.4

Women’s and girls’ apparel

 5.6 -3.3

Women’s apparel

 5.7 -3.1

Women’s outerwear

 -2.0 -6.3

Women’s dresses

 1.1 -3.2

Women’s suits and separates(2)

 5.9 -3.7

Women’s underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and accessories(2)

 8.6 -1.5

Girls’ apparel

 5.2 -4.1

Footwear

 2.3 -0.9

Men’s footwear(1)

 2.4 0.2

Boys’ and girls’ footwear

 2.3 -1.4

Women’s footwear

 2.2 -1.5

Infants’ and toddlers’ apparel

 3.9 0.2

Jewelry and watches(6)

 5.2 -2.7

Watches(1)(6)

 5.1 0.7

Jewelry(6)

 5.1 -3.5

Transportation commodities less motor fuel(8)

 2.4 -1.2

New vehicles

 7.2 0.1

New cars(3)

 7.8 -0.1

New trucks(3)(10)

 7.1 0.2

Used cars and trucks

 -3.3 -2.8

Motor vehicle parts and equipment(1)

 11.6 0.6

Tires(1)

 10.3 0.2

Vehicle accessories other than tires(1)(2)

 13.7 1.2

Vehicle parts and equipment other than tires(1)(3)

 11.8 1.8

Motor oil, coolant, and fluids(1)(3)

 19.6 -0.3

Medical care commodities(1)

 3.1 0.2

Medicinal drugs(1)(8)

 2.8 0.1

Prescription drugs(1)

 1.9 -0.2

Nonprescription drugs(1)(8)

 5.4 0.7

Medical equipment and supplies(1)(8)

 7.3 1.7

Recreation commodities(8)

 3.6 -0.6

Video and audio products(8)

 -8.2 -2.0

Televisions

 -17.0 -3.4

Other video equipment(2)

 -9.5 -4.1

Audio equipment(1)

 1.4 -1.0

Recorded music and music subscriptions(1)(2)

 1.8 0.4

Pets and pet products(1)

 13.0 0.5

Pet food(1)(2)(3)

 15.7 0.8

Purchase of pets, pet supplies, accessories(1)(2)(3)

 8.9 -0.4

Sporting goods(1)

 2.7 0.0

Sports vehicles including bicycles(1)

 1.1 0.7

Sports equipment(1)

 5.3 -0.9

Photographic equipment and supplies

 3.3 -1.6

Photographic equipment(2)(3)

 2.0 -1.9

Recreational reading materials(1)

 3.2 -0.8

Newspapers and magazines(1)(2)

 5.5 -2.2

Recreational books(1)(2)

 0.0 1.3

Other recreational goods(2)

 1.4 -1.7

Toys

 0.6 -1.8

Toys, games, hobbies and playground equipment(2)(3)

 5.1 -0.8

Sewing machines, fabric and supplies(1)(2)

 0.9 -6.3

Music instruments and accessories(1)(2)

 7.1 1.8

Education and communication commodities(8)

 -9.7 -1.7

Educational books and supplies(1)

 5.3 0.1

College textbooks(1)(3)(11)

 6.2 0.0

Information technology commodities(8)

 -11.5 -1.9

Computers, peripherals, and smart home assistants(1)(4)

 -4.4 -2.7

Computer software and accessories(1)(2)

 -1.7 -2.2

Telephone hardware, calculators, and other consumer information items(2)

 -17.9 -1.0

Smartphones(1)(3)(12)

 -23.4 -1.4

Alcoholic beverages

 5.5 0.6

Alcoholic beverages at home

 4.5 0.7

Beer, ale, and other malt beverages at home

 7.7 1.8

Distilled spirits at home(1)

 1.7 0.9

Whiskey at home(1)(3)

 1.7 0.9

Distilled spirits, excluding whiskey, at home(1)(3)

 1.7 0.8

Wine at home(1)

 3.0 -0.2

Alcoholic beverages away from home(1)

 7.1 0.3

Beer, ale, and other malt beverages away from home(1)(2)(3)

 6.6 0.1

Wine away from home(1)(2)(3)

 7.9 0.1

Distilled spirits away from home(1)(2)(3)

 7.0 0.8

Other goods(8)

 7.5 0.6

Tobacco and smoking products(1)

 6.3 0.7

Cigarettes(1)(2)

 6.4 0.7

Tobacco products other than cigarettes(1)(2)

 5.5 0.5

Personal care products(1)

 7.4 0.2

Hair, dental, shaving, and miscellaneous personal care products(1)(2)

 9.3 0.5

Cosmetics, perfume, bath, nail preparations and implements(1)

 5.4 -0.2

Miscellaneous personal goods(1)(2)

 10.8 2.0

Stationery, stationery supplies, gift wrap(3)

 14.3 3.9

Services less energy services

 6.8 0.4

Shelter

 7.1 0.6

Rent of shelter(13)

 7.2 0.6

Rent of primary residence

 7.9 0.8

Lodging away from home(2)

 3.2 -4.2

Housing at school, excluding board(13)

 2.8 0.1

Other lodging away from home including hotels and motels

 3.3 -4.9

Owners’ equivalent rent of residences(13)

 7.1 0.7

Owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence(13)

 7.1 0.7

Tenants’ and household insurance(1)(2)

 0.6 0.1

Water and sewer and trash collection services(2)

 5.0 0.3

Water and sewerage maintenance

 4.4 0.3

Garbage and trash collection(1)(10)

 6.6 0.5

Household operations(1)(2)

    

Domestic services(1)(2)

 4.4 -3.0

Gardening and lawncare services(1)(2)

    

Moving, storage, freight expense(1)(2)

 3.5 -1.2

Repair of household items(1)(2)

    

Medical care services

 4.4 -0.7

Professional services

 3.1 0.0

Physicians’ services(1)

 1.5 0.0

Dental services

 6.4 1.0

Eyeglasses and eye care(1)(6)

 1.8 -2.5

Services by other medical professionals(1)(6)

 3.7 -0.4

Hospital and related services

 3.2 -0.5

Hospital services(14)

 2.9  

Inpatient hospital services(14)(3)

 2.8  

Outpatient hospital services(3)(6)

 3.0  

Nursing homes and adult day services(14)

 4.5 0.2

Care of invalids and elderly at home(1)(5)

 3.8 0.0

Health insurance(1)(5)

 13.5 -4.3

Transportation services

 14.2 0.3

Leased cars and trucks(1)(11)

   -1.9

Car and truck rental(2)

 -6.0 -0.3

Motor vehicle maintenance and repair(1)

 11.7 1.3

Motor vehicle body work(1)

 12.4 0.4

Motor vehicle maintenance and servicing(1)

 9.3 0.8

Motor vehicle repair(1)(2)

 15.0 2.0

Motor vehicle insurance

 13.4 1.1

Motor vehicle fees(1)(2)

 1.8 -0.4

State motor vehicle registration and license fees(1)(2)

 2.3 -0.3

Parking and other fees(1)(2)

 0.9 -0.6

Parking fees and tolls(2)(3)

 1.1 -0.5

Public transportation

 23.8 -0.5

Airline fares

 36.0 -0.6

Other intercity transportation

 1.6 -1.4

Ship fare(1)(2)(3)

 -3.6 -2.3

Intracity transportation(1)

 3.1 0.3

Intracity mass transit(1)(3)(8)

 0.4 0.1

Recreation services(8)

 5.4 0.9

Video and audio services(8)

 4.2 0.8

Cable and satellite television service(10)

 4.0 1.0

Video discs and other media, including rental of video(1)(2)

 6.4 -0.7

Video discs and other media(1)(2)(3)

 8.9 -4.0

Rental of video discs and other media(1)(2)(3)

 7.3 1.7

Pet services including veterinary(2)

 10.9 0.5

Pet services(1)(2)(3)

 7.4 1.1

Veterinarian services(2)(3)

 11.0 0.1

Photographers and photo processing(1)(2)

 4.4 0.5

Other recreation services(2)

 4.4 1.1

Club membership for shopping clubs, fraternal, or other organizations, or participant sports fees(1)(2)

 5.1 0.2

Admissions(1)

 3.7 3.5

Admission to movies, theaters, and concerts(1)(2)(3)

 7.4 1.6

Admission to sporting events(1)(2)(3)

 -7.2 7.5

Fees for lessons or instructions(1)(6)

 5.0 -0.8

Education and communication services(8)

 2.2 0.9

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

 3.1 0.1

College tuition and fees

 2.0 0.0

Elementary and high school tuition and fees

 3.5 0.0

Day care and preschool(9)

 5.3 0.4

Technical and business school tuition and fees(1)(2)

 1.1 -0.1

Postage and delivery services(2)

 4.2 0.0

Postage

 3.2 0.0

Delivery services(2)

 13.8 0.3

Telephone services(1)(2)

 1.5 2.1

Wireless telephone services(1)(2)

 1.0 2.4

Residential telephone services(1)(8)

 4.4 0.7

Internet services and electronic information providers(1)(2)

 1.4 0.9

Other personal services(1)(8)

 6.5 0.8

Personal care services(1)

 6.8 1.4

Haircuts and other personal care services(1)(2)

 6.8 1.4

Miscellaneous personal services(1)

 6.3 0.4

Legal services(1)(6)

 6.2 -0.2

Funeral expenses(1)(6)

 4.9 0.5

Laundry and dry cleaning services(1)(2)

 7.9 1.6

Apparel services other than laundry and dry cleaning(1)(2)

 14.1 0.1

Financial services(1)(6)

 5.4 0.3

Checking account and other bank services(1)(2)(3)

 2.4 0.4

Tax return preparation and other accounting fees(1)(2)(3)

 9.1 0.4

Footnotes
(1) Not seasonally adjusted.
(2) Indexes on a December 1997=100 base.
(3) Special index based on a substantially smaller sample.
(4) Indexes on a December 2007=100 base.
(5) Indexes on a December 2005=100 base.
(6) Indexes on a December 1986=100 base.
(7) Indexes on a December 1993=100 base.
(8) Indexes on a December 2009=100 base.
(9) Indexes on a December 1990=100 base.
(10) Indexes on a December 1983=100 base.
(11) Indexes on a December 2001=100 base.
(12) Indexes on a December 2019=100 base.
(13) Indexes on a December 1982=100 base.
(14) Indexes on a December 1996=100 base.

