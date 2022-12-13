▶️ November inflation: How much more you’re paying for food than a year ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States slowed again last month in the latest sign that price increases are cooling despite the pressures they continue to inflict on American households.
Consumer prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, the government said Tuesday. That was down sharply from 7.7% in October and a recent peak of 9.1% in June.
It was the fifth straight slowdown. Measured from month to month, which gives a more up-to-minute snapshot, the consumer price index inched up just 0.1%.
All told, the latest figures provided the strongest evidence to date that inflation in the United States is steadily slowing from the price acceleration that first struck about 18 months ago.
|Expenditure category
|Unadjusted percent change
|Nov.
2021-
Nov.
2022
|Oct.
2022-
Nov.
2022
|
All items
|7.1
|-0.1
|
Food
|10.6
|0.2
|
Food at home
|12.0
|0.0
|
Cereals and bakery products
|16.4
|0.8
|
Cereals and cereal products
|16.6
|0.5
|
Flour and prepared flour mixes
|24.9
|-1.0
|
Breakfast cereal(1)
|13.3
|0.4
|
Rice, pasta, cornmeal
|16.8
|1.2
|14.1
|0.8
|
Bakery products(1)
|16.3
|1.0
|15.7
|2.0
|15.5
|1.7
|15.5
|2.3
|
Fresh biscuits, rolls, muffins(2)
|14.8
|2.3
|
Cakes, cupcakes, and cookies(1)
|17.6
|1.3
|19.2
|1.5
|14.4
|1.5
|
Other bakery products
|16.5
|-0.7
|9.5
|-0.3
|
Crackers, bread, and cracker products(3)
|19.9
|-1.3
|
Frozen and refrigerated bakery products, pies, tarts, turnovers(1)(3)
|19.4
|-0.4
|
Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs
|6.8
|-0.6
|
Meats, poultry, and fish
|4.3
|-0.8
|
Meats
|1.1
|-1.0
|
Beef and veal
|-5.2
|-1.1
|
Uncooked ground beef(1)
|-1.0
|-0.9
|-8.1
|-1.3
|
Uncooked beef steaks(2)
|-7.4
|-1.2
|-7.2
|-1.5
|
Pork
|1.2
|-2.0
|
Bacon, breakfast sausage, and related products(2)
|2.2
|-2.6
|
Bacon and related products(3)
|-1.1
|-2.5
|7.7
|-2.8
|
Ham
|7.8
|-3.0
|
Ham, excluding canned(3)
|7.6
|-2.9
|
Pork chops(1)
|1.6
|1.1
|
Other pork including roasts, steaks, and ribs(2)
|-5.1
|-2.0
|
Other meats
|16.2
|0.6
|
Frankfurters(3)
|13.4
|0.7
|18.4
|0.4
|
Poultry(1)
|13.1
|-0.8
|12.0
|-0.8
|13.7
|0.5
|11.6
|-1.3
|
Other uncooked poultry including turkey(2)
|17.9
|-1.0
|
Fish and seafood
|6.5
|0.2
|5.4
|-1.4
|
Processed fish and seafood(2)
|7.7
|1.8
|
Shelf stable fish and seafood(3)
|6.6
|1.8
|
Frozen fish and seafood(3)
|8.8
|2.0
|
Eggs(1)
|49.1
|2.3
|
Dairy and related products
|16.4
|0.7
|
Milk(2)
|14.7
|1.1
|
Fresh whole milk(3)
|13.1
|1.4
|15.6
|1.0
|
Cheese and related products(1)
|12.4
|0.0
|
Ice cream and related products
|17.5
|1.9
|22.4
|0.6
|
Fruits and vegetables
|9.7
|0.4
|
Fresh fruits and vegetables
|8.0
|0.8
|
Fresh fruits
|6.6
|0.8
|
Apples
|7.4
|0.6
|
Bananas(1)
|3.8
|0.5
|
Citrus fruits(2)
|9.5
|-1.1
|
Oranges, including tangerines(3)
|12.4
|-1.7
|
Other fresh fruits(2)
|5.5
|2.2
|
Fresh vegetables
|9.6
|0.8
|
Potatoes
|16.2
|-8.4
|
Lettuce(1)
|19.8
|8.9
|
Tomatoes
|3.6
|5.0
|
Other fresh vegetables
|7.4
|0.6
|
Processed fruits and vegetables(2)
|15.8
|-0.8
|
Canned fruits and vegetables(2)
|18.4
|-1.5
|20.9
|-0.7
|16.2
|-2.1
|
Frozen fruits and vegetables(2)
|14.9
|0.4
|
Frozen vegetables(3)
|18.3
|0.7
|
Other processed fruits and vegetables including dried(2)
|10.4
|-1.0
|7.8
|-0.7
|
Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials
|13.2
|-0.3
|
Juices and nonalcoholic drinks(2)
|12.9
|-0.5
|
Carbonated drinks
|12.8
|-1.4
|7.3
|1.7
|
Nonfrozen noncarbonated juices and drinks(2)
|13.2
|0.2
|
Beverage materials including coffee and tea(2)
|13.7
|0.1
|
Coffee
|14.6
|-0.5
|
Roasted coffee(3)
|15.2
|-1.1
|13.9
|2.0
|12.1
|1.2
|
Other food at home
|13.9
|-0.5
|
Sugar and sweets(1)
|13.1
|-0.3
|
Sugar and sugar substitutes
|14.1
|-1.5
|12.9
|0.3
|
Other sweets(2)
|12.7
|-1.3
|
Fats and oils
|21.8
|-1.5
|
Butter and margarine(2)
|34.2
|-2.5
|
Butter(3)
|27.0
|-3.5
|47.4
|-2.3
|
Salad dressing(2)
|19.9
|0.3
|
Other fats and oils including peanut butter(2)
|15.2
|-1.8
|5.7
|-1.6
|
Other foods
|12.9
|-0.3
|
Soups
|15.0
|-3.1
|
Frozen and freeze dried prepared foods
|14.0
|-0.6
|
Snacks(1)
|11.1
|-0.8
|
Spices, seasonings, condiments, sauces
|11.1
|-1.0
|6.9
|-1.4
|16.1
|0.8
|13.7
|-1.1
|
Other condiments(3)
|5.2
|-2.8
|10.9
|0.3
|
Other miscellaneous foods(2)
|14.6
|0.9
|9.5
|1.1
|
Food away from home(1)
|8.5
|0.5
|9.0
|0.4
|6.7
|0.6
|110.1
|1.7
|254.1
|11.5
|0.5
|5.5
|0.0
|
Energy
|13.1
|-2.5
|
Energy commodities
|12.2
|-3.2
|
Fuel oil and other fuels
|41.7
|1.1
|
Fuel oil(1)
|65.7
|1.7
|
Propane, kerosene, and firewood(6)
|3.8
|-0.5
|
Motor fuel
|10.8
|-3.5
|
Gasoline (all types)
|10.1
|-3.6
|
Gasoline, unleaded regular(3)
|9.8
|-3.6
|10.7
|-3.3
|
Gasoline, unleaded premium(3)
|12.4
|-4.3
|43.3
|2.3
|
Energy services
|14.2
|-1.5
|
Electricity
|13.7
|-1.2
|
Utility (piped) gas service
|15.5
|-2.2
|
All items less food and energy
|6.0
|0.1
|
Commodities less food and energy commodities
|3.7
|-0.8
|
Household furnishings and supplies(8)
|8.3
|-0.2
|5.6
|-1.8
|10.2
|0.6
|2.4
|-1.4
|5.0
|-2.8
|
Furniture and bedding(1)
|6.8
|-0.8
|
Bedroom furniture(1)
|2.8
|-0.5
|10.3
|-0.3
|
Other furniture(2)
|5.0
|-2.8
|
Appliances(2)
|1.7
|-0.5
|
Major appliances(2)
|-1.0
|-1.4
|0.1
|-2.7
|2.9
|-0.1
|
Other household equipment and furnishings(2)
|5.5
|-1.3
|
Clocks, lamps, and decorator items(1)
|5.8
|-1.2
|
Indoor plants and flowers(9)
|6.5
|0.7
|8.5
|-3.6
|0.8
|-2.6
|
Tools, hardware, outdoor equipment and supplies(2)
|10.0
|0.8
|12.8
|-0.8
|
Outdoor equipment and supplies(2)
|8.4
|1.7
|
Housekeeping supplies(1)
|12.4
|0.6
|11.7
|0.2
|14.1
|2.2
|11.9
|0.1
|
Apparel
|3.6
|-2.1
|
Men’s and boys’ apparel
|1.3
|-1.5
|
Men’s apparel
|2.3
|-1.3
|
Men’s suits, sport coats, and outerwear
|6.3
|-0.1
|
Men’s underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and accessories(1)
|0.8
|-1.1
|
Men’s shirts and sweaters(2)
|2.5
|-1.3
|
Men’s pants and shorts
|1.5
|-2.2
|
Boys’ apparel
|-1.7
|-2.4
|
Women’s and girls’ apparel
|5.6
|-3.3
|
Women’s apparel
|5.7
|-3.1
|
Women’s outerwear
|-2.0
|-6.3
|
Women’s dresses
|1.1
|-3.2
|
Women’s suits and separates(2)
|5.9
|-3.7
|
Women’s underwear, nightwear, swimwear, and accessories(2)
|8.6
|-1.5
|
Girls’ apparel
|5.2
|-4.1
|
Footwear
|2.3
|-0.9
|
Men’s footwear(1)
|2.4
|0.2
|
Boys’ and girls’ footwear
|2.3
|-1.4
|
Women’s footwear
|2.2
|-1.5
|
Infants’ and toddlers’ apparel
|3.9
|0.2
|
Jewelry and watches(6)
|5.2
|-2.7
|5.1
|0.7
|
Jewelry(6)
|5.1
|-3.5
|
Transportation commodities less motor fuel(8)
|2.4
|-1.2
|
New vehicles
|7.2
|0.1
|
New cars(3)
|7.8
|-0.1
|7.1
|0.2
|
Used cars and trucks
|-3.3
|-2.8
|
Motor vehicle parts and equipment(1)
|11.6
|0.6
|
Tires(1)
|10.3
|0.2
|13.7
|1.2
|11.8
|1.8
|19.6
|-0.3
|
Medical care commodities(1)
|3.1
|0.2
|2.8
|0.1
|
Prescription drugs(1)
|1.9
|-0.2
|5.4
|0.7
|7.3
|1.7
|
Recreation commodities(8)
|3.6
|-0.6
|
Video and audio products(8)
|-8.2
|-2.0
|
Televisions
|-17.0
|-3.4
|
Other video equipment(2)
|-9.5
|-4.1
|
Audio equipment(1)
|1.4
|-1.0
|1.8
|0.4
|
Pets and pet products(1)
|13.0
|0.5
|15.7
|0.8
|8.9
|-0.4
|
Sporting goods(1)
|2.7
|0.0
|
Sports vehicles including bicycles(1)
|1.1
|0.7
|
Sports equipment(1)
|5.3
|-0.9
|
Photographic equipment and supplies
|3.3
|-1.6
|2.0
|-1.9
|
Recreational reading materials(1)
|3.2
|-0.8
|5.5
|-2.2
|0.0
|1.3
|
Other recreational goods(2)
|1.4
|-1.7
|
Toys
|0.6
|-1.8
|5.1
|-0.8
|0.9
|-6.3
|7.1
|1.8
|
Education and communication commodities(8)
|-9.7
|-1.7
|
Educational books and supplies(1)
|5.3
|0.1
|6.2
|0.0
|
Information technology commodities(8)
|-11.5
|-1.9
|-4.4
|-2.7
|-1.7
|-2.2
|
Telephone hardware, calculators, and other consumer information items(2)
|-17.9
|-1.0
|-23.4
|-1.4
|
Alcoholic beverages
|5.5
|0.6
|
Alcoholic beverages at home
|4.5
|0.7
|
Beer, ale, and other malt beverages at home
|7.7
|1.8
|
Distilled spirits at home(1)
|1.7
|0.9
|1.7
|0.9
|1.7
|0.8
|
Wine at home(1)
|3.0
|-0.2
|
Alcoholic beverages away from home(1)
|7.1
|0.3
|6.6
|0.1
|7.9
|0.1
|7.0
|0.8
|
Other goods(8)
|7.5
|0.6
|
Tobacco and smoking products(1)
|6.3
|0.7
|6.4
|0.7
|5.5
|0.5
|
Personal care products(1)
|7.4
|0.2
|
Hair, dental, shaving, and miscellaneous personal care products(1)(2)
|9.3
|0.5
|
Cosmetics, perfume, bath, nail preparations and implements(1)
|5.4
|-0.2
|10.8
|2.0
|
Stationery, stationery supplies, gift wrap(3)
|14.3
|3.9
|
Services less energy services
|6.8
|0.4
|
Shelter
|7.1
|0.6
|
Rent of shelter(13)
|7.2
|0.6
|
Rent of primary residence
|7.9
|0.8
|
Lodging away from home(2)
|3.2
|-4.2
|
Housing at school, excluding board(13)
|2.8
|0.1
|
Other lodging away from home including hotels and motels
|3.3
|-4.9
|
Owners’ equivalent rent of residences(13)
|7.1
|0.7
|
Owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence(13)
|7.1
|0.7
|0.6
|0.1
|
Water and sewer and trash collection services(2)
|5.0
|0.3
|
Water and sewerage maintenance
|4.4
|0.3
|6.6
|0.5
|4.4
|-3.0
|3.5
|-1.2
|
Medical care services
|4.4
|-0.7
|
Professional services
|3.1
|0.0
|
Physicians’ services(1)
|1.5
|0.0
|
Dental services
|6.4
|1.0
|1.8
|-2.5
|3.7
|-0.4
|
Hospital and related services
|3.2
|-0.5
|
Hospital services(14)
|2.9
|2.8
|3.0
|
Nursing homes and adult day services(14)
|4.5
|0.2
|3.8
|0.0
|13.5
|-4.3
|
Transportation services
|14.2
|0.3
|-1.9
|
Car and truck rental(2)
|-6.0
|-0.3
|
Motor vehicle maintenance and repair(1)
|11.7
|1.3
|
Motor vehicle body work(1)
|12.4
|0.4
|
Motor vehicle maintenance and servicing(1)
|9.3
|0.8
|15.0
|2.0
|
Motor vehicle insurance
|13.4
|1.1
|1.8
|-0.4
|2.3
|-0.3
|0.9
|-0.6
|1.1
|-0.5
|
Public transportation
|23.8
|-0.5
|
Airline fares
|36.0
|-0.6
|
Other intercity transportation
|1.6
|-1.4
|-3.6
|-2.3
|
Intracity transportation(1)
|3.1
|0.3
|0.4
|0.1
|
Recreation services(8)
|5.4
|0.9
|
Video and audio services(8)
|4.2
|0.8
|
Cable and satellite television service(10)
|4.0
|1.0
|
Video discs and other media, including rental of video(1)(2)
|6.4
|-0.7
|8.9
|-4.0
|7.3
|1.7
|
Pet services including veterinary(2)
|10.9
|0.5
|7.4
|1.1
|11.0
|0.1
|4.4
|0.5
|
Other recreation services(2)
|4.4
|1.1
|
Club membership for shopping clubs, fraternal, or other organizations, or participant sports fees(1)(2)
|5.1
|0.2
|
Admissions(1)
|3.7
|3.5
|7.4
|1.6
|-7.2
|7.5
|5.0
|-0.8
|
Education and communication services(8)
|2.2
|0.9
|
Tuition, other school fees, and childcare
|3.1
|0.1
|
College tuition and fees
|2.0
|0.0
|
Elementary and high school tuition and fees
|3.5
|0.0
|
Day care and preschool(9)
|5.3
|0.4
|1.1
|-0.1
|
Postage and delivery services(2)
|4.2
|0.0
|
Postage
|3.2
|0.0
|
Delivery services(2)
|13.8
|0.3
|1.5
|2.1
|1.0
|2.4
|4.4
|0.7
|
Internet services and electronic information providers(1)(2)
|1.4
|0.9
|6.5
|0.8
|
Personal care services(1)
|6.8
|1.4
|6.8
|1.4
|
Miscellaneous personal services(1)
|6.3
|0.4
|6.2
|-0.2
|4.9
|0.5
|7.9
|1.6
|14.1
|0.1
|5.4
|0.3
|2.4
|0.4
|9.1
|0.4
Footnotes
(1) Not seasonally adjusted.
(2) Indexes on a December 1997=100 base.
(3) Special index based on a substantially smaller sample.
(4) Indexes on a December 2007=100 base.
(5) Indexes on a December 2005=100 base.
(6) Indexes on a December 1986=100 base.
(7) Indexes on a December 1993=100 base.
(8) Indexes on a December 2009=100 base.
(9) Indexes on a December 1990=100 base.
(10) Indexes on a December 1983=100 base.
(11) Indexes on a December 2001=100 base.
(12) Indexes on a December 2019=100 base.
(13) Indexes on a December 1982=100 base.
(14) Indexes on a December 1996=100 base.