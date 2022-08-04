2 children who went missing from Bend found

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two children who went missing from Bend have been found, according to Oregon child welfare officials Thursday.

13-month-old Nova Millsap and 2-month-old Artimay Millsap went missing on July 7. They were found Thursday.

No other details about how they were found have been released.

At the time they disappeared, the state Child Welfare Division says the children might be at risk.

Officials said at that time that the kids were with their parents.

