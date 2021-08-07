‘Nothing’s safe’ as wildfire tears through California town

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Staff at the Feather River Land Trust in Northern California have been working to restore the lush natural habitat around Lake Almanor and protect indigenous artifacts there amid wildfires.

The trust’s executive director said “nothing’s safe” after a ferocious wildfire tore through this week and destroyed much of the town of Greenville.

The Dixie Fire is now larger than New York City.

It had been burning for weeks, mostly in remote wildland areas with few people, before it exploded in intense winds and bone-dry temperatures.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The fire threatens more than 10,000 homes.