Nothing Bundt Cakes officially opens in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Nothing Bundt Cakes officially opened over the weekend in Bend.

The specialty cake store offers nearly a dozen bundt cake flavors with a variety of toppings.

Co-owner Jason Moe tells us they had people camping outside the store early this morning and have had approximately hundreds of customers on their first day.

Moe says, “Community has been awesome. There’s so many people that do have some familiarity with the brand and we had a ton of people come out today that are new to the brand, and we just love that they’re willing to come out and try something new with us.”

It is located in the Forcum Shopping Center near Costco.

The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years.

They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states, including four in Oregon.