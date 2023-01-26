Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A national specialty cake company is preparing to open its first store in Bend.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up shop in the Forum Shopping Center near Costco. The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years. They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states.

The Bend location would the company’s fourth in Oregon. It currently has stores in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Clackamas.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers nearly a dozen bundt cake flavors with a variety of toppings.

We’re told the Bend location will be owned by a resident of Bend. However, there’s no word yet on when the store plans to open its doors.