Nothing Bundt Cakes in Bend announces opening date

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you love Nothing Bundt Cakes, your wait to get one of the specialty cakes is about to end.

The company announced its new Bend location is opening Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is setting up shop in the Forum Shopping Center near Costco. The Texas-based company has been expanding its franchise locations all over the country in the last few years. They now have nearly 500 locations in 40 states.

RELATED: Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend

RELATED: Taste This! Mother Shuckers

The Bend location would the company’s fourth in Oregon. It currently has stores in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Clackamas.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers nearly a dozen bundt cake flavors with a variety of toppings.